Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $587.05. 1,059,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,063. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.35 and a 1 year high of $595.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.