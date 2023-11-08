Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,500. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

