Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 35,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 781,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,131,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ACN traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $316.70. The company had a trading volume of 280,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.66 and its 200-day moving average is $305.63. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

