Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 169 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $269.01. 387,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,025. The firm has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.03. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

