Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

CAH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 290,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,485. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

