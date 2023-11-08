Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. 3,792,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,133,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

