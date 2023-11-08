iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,902. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.