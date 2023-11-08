iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.18 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

