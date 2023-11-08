iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 158.9% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 294,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,685. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

