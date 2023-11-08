iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 10,399,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,077,408. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

