iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,112 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.