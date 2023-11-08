iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,425. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

