Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl Sells 105,337 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 105,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $2,393,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,918,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $2,811,994.95.

On Friday, November 3rd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 168,208 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $3,929,338.88.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,402.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 864,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,702. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.81, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $11,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $11,858,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $10,345,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

