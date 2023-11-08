J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Invests $256,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.96.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LLY traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $604.37. 1,246,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $571.82 and a 200-day moving average of $498.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.