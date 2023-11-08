J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Invests $256,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $604.37. 1,246,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $571.82 and a 200-day moving average of $498.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

