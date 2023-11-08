J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,154 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

