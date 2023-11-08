J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.90

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 270.56 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 208.04 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 291 ($3.59). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.66. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,016.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRY has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 209 ($2.58) to GBX 238 ($2.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 274.50 ($3.39).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

