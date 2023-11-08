Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 6.4% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,992,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,933,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,012,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA remained flat at $50.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 563,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,813. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

