Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.15-$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-$3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

JAZZ traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.24. 1,330,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,438. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

