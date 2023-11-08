Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

