JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

