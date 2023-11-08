Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $149,623.08 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. 1,830,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

