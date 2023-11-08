Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $454.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $108.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 7.40%. Analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,099,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,094,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,099,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,094,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $190,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,838.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,135 shares of company stock worth $13,851,792 over the last 90 days. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

