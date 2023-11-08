KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KIO stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

