KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
KIO stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.46.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
