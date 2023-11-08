Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knife River (NYSE:KNFGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knife River updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

