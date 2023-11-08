Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

