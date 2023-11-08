Knuff & Co LLC Invests $300,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

