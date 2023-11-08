Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 2,435 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 205.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

