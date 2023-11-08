Knuff & Co LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 486,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,128,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $235,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NEE stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 5,801,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

