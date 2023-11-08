Knuff & Co LLC Sells 400 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 3.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 5,509,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,523.84%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

