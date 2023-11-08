Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $33.55 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.55 million and approximately $593,491.10 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00084416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

