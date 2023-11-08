Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,980. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

