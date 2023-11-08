Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 133,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,672.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.40. 303,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,279. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

