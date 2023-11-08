Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $135.12 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $135,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 85,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,046,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

