Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 418.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. 372,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,588. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

