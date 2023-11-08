Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.96. 350,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,762. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $157.62 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

