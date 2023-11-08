Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

