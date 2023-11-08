Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Krystal Biotech Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech
In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
