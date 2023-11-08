Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.89 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

