Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.89 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech
In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
