LCX (LCX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $222,417.24

LCX (LCX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, LCX has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $36.95 million and approximately $222,417.24 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About LCX
LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.
Buying and Selling LCX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars.
