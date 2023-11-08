Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $25.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,015,091 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 793,988,309.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00327708 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $384.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

