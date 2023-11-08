Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 2,708 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,401. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.69 and a 1-year high of $426.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $3,513,463. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.