Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,348 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.80. 1,509,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,260. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.63. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $166.86 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.