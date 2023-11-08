Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,228. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,012 shares of company stock worth $1,280,333. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

