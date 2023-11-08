Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

