Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $831,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

