Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 9,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 246.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.94. The company had a trading volume of 705,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.50 and a 200-day moving average of $245.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

