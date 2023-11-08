Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 683.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. 256,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,789. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.32%.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

