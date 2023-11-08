Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $870,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.52. 111,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

