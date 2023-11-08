Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $916,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 400,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,017. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

