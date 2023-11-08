Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,418. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

