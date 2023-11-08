Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. 330,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,483. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.